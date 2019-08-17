Eight die in fire at hotel in Ukraine



A view shows a corridor of the Tokyo Star hotel that was hit by a heavy fire, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine August 17, 2019. National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

August 17, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Eight people died and 10 more were injured in a fire early on Saturday in a private hotel in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, Ukraine’s emergencies service said.

The fire occurred shortly after midnight, the service said in its statement, which gave no cause for the incident and did not say how many people had been staying at the hotel.

The hotel Tokyo Star has 273 rooms.

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the fire, which had raged over an area of about 1,000 square meters, the service said.

