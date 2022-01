Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

January 12, 2022

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s Suez Canal aims to have a 15% share of global energy trade by 2040, up from 8% in 2019, the canal authority said on Wednesday.

The increase would come from “adopting flexible marketing policies”, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by)