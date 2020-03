FILE PHOTO: The Cairo University is seen almost empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2020. Picture taken March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien FILE PHOTO: The Cairo University is seen almost empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2020. Picture taken March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

March 18, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has reported 14 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 210.

The country has so far reported 6 coronavirus related deaths.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler)