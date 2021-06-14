Egypt’s parliament approves 2021-2022 budget



June 14, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s parliament on Monday approved a 2.46 trillion Egyptian pound ($158 billion) budget for the financial year beginning July 1.

Egypt is targeting a budget deficit of 6.6% in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. ($1 = 15.6200 Egyptian pounds)

