Egypt’s hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says



FILE PHOTO: Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt of Cairo, Egypt, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany FILE PHOTO: Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt of Cairo, Egypt, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

October 24, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday.

Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al-Asi told Reuters the decision had already come into effect.

Egyptian hotels had been running at 70% of capacity since July due to COVID-19 regulations. Tourism accounts for up to 15% of Egypt’s national output, and is a key source of foreign currency.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alison Williams)