Egypt’s finance minister expects disbursal of $1.6 billion of IMF funding by end-December

November 30, 2020
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt expects to receive a $1.6 billion disbursal from the International Monetary Fund by end-December, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.
The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement.
