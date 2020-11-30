Egypt’s finance minister expects disbursal of $1.6 billion of IMF funding by end-December



FILE PHOTO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait speaks during a news conference in Cairo, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

November 30, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt expects to receive a $1.6 billion disbursal from the International Monetary Fund by end-December, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.

The IMF said earlier this month it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement.

