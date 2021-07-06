Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given – lawyer



FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany//File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany//File Photo

July 6, 2021

ISMAILIA (Reuters) – An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship allowing for its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jon Boyle)