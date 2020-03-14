Egypt suspends schools, universities for two weeks from Sunday



FILE PHOTO: People sit in a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt February March 10, 2020. Picture taken March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib FILE PHOTO: People sit in a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt February March 10, 2020. Picture taken March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt will suspend schools and universities for two weeks starting March 15 amid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also called for a 100 billion Egyptian pound ($6.38 billion) fund to finance the state’s “comprehensive plan” for tackling the disease, the statement said.

The country has so far registered 93 cases of the new coronavirus, with two fatalities.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Mohamed Waly; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)