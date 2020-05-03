Egypt sees growth slowing to 2% in 2020-21 if coronavirus continues to December: minister



FILE PHOTO - A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks next to a wall painted with colors of the Egypt's flag during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt was expecting growth of 3.5% in the fiscal year 2020-21 which starts in July, but growth could slow to 2% if the coronavirus crisis continues to December, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said in a statement on Sunday.

The government had been targeting annual growth of 5.6% in the current fiscal year 2019-20, but was now looking at 4.2% due to the crisis, she added.

