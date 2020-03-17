Egypt reports two coronavirus deaths, total cases reach 196 – health ministry



FILE PHOTO: Students walk past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2020. Picture taken February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien FILE PHOTO: Students walk past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2020. Picture taken February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

March 17, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the country’s total to six, the health ministry said in a statement.

A 78-year-old Italian woman and a 70-year-old Egyptian man both died in an isolation hospital. The ministry had previously reported the death of two Germans and two Egyptians.

Egypt reported 30 new cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 196.

The tourism ministry had said on Monday that Egypt will keep its airspace open to allow tourists to return home when it halts air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

