Egypt reports death of German national, its first from coronavirus



A tourist wears protective mask as a means of prevention against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

March 8, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus, the health ministry in Cairo announced on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital with fever after arriving in Hurghada from Luxor on March 6, and was placed in intensive care but refused to be transferred to a designated isolation hospital, the ministry said.

