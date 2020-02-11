Egypt population reaches 100 million people: statistics agency



February 11, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s population reached 100 million people on Tuesday, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said, putting more pressure on the government which sees the population boom as a threat to its economic reform plans.

The country’s 100 millionth person was recorded on the agency’s digital counter in eastern Cairo and on its website.

