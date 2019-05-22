EE to become UK’s first mobile operator to start 5G services



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside an EE mobile phone shop in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside an EE mobile phone shop in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s biggest mobile operator EE said on Wednesday it would be the first company to launch 5G services in the country, beginning in six cities, including London, from May 30.

EE, which is owned by BT, said it will have 1,500 5G sites by the end of 2019 and that 5G smartphones would be ready to order from Wednesday morning.

Its 5G smartphone range will include models by Samsung, Huawei, LG and OnePlus.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Costas Pitas)