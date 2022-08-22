Economist: ‘Zombie companies’ may pose systemic risk

OAN Newsroom

Managing director of the Institute of International Finance, Sonja Gibbs, warned of rising risks posed by so-called ‘zombie companies’ to the US economy.

During an interview on Sunday, Gibbs said that many companies accumulated unsustainable levels of debt over the past decade due to ultra-low interest rates. As a result, these companies need a bailout or more loans in order to continue to operate. Gibbs said that some of these ‘zombie companies’ need to be kept afloat because their failure would pose a systemic risk.

“Amongst the list of zobidie companies you might find a company like Wework. You know, a company that has been very successful, but at the same time the pandemic has changed a lot of things for that company,” said Gibbs. “Carnival Cruise Lines is another good example of a type of company who’s now in the zombie category or some of the meme stock, you know AMC or GameStop. So these are really household names.”

Gibbs went on to say that rising wages and input costs, amid inflation, could make these companies unable to borrow more money which would result in a collapse.