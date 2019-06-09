Economist Predicts U.S. Mexico Immigration Deal Will Pave Way for Deal With China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Sunday. June 9, 2019

The President’s latest breakthrough on immigration with Mexico could bode well for trade talks with China.

Economist Stephen Moore predicts, the latest immigration deal between the United States and Mexico may push China to reach a trade agreement with the U.S.

This comes amid largely stalled trade negotiations between the two nations.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday, Moore said the U.S. Mexico deal serves as an example to show President Trump is a good negotiator who could lead China to make concessions and reach a deal.

If a trade agreement is reached, China may avoid additional tariffs which Treasury Secretary Steve Munichin warned would come if China didn’t return to the negotiating table.

Moore also predicts, the U.S. economy will soar.

President Trump says he will decide whether to enact tariffs on china after the G-20 summit in Japan.