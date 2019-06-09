Trending

Economist Predicts U.S. Mexico Immigration Deal Will Pave Way for Deal With China

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Sunday. June 9, 2019

The President’s latest breakthrough on immigration with Mexico could bode well for trade talks with China.

FILE – In this May 10, 2019, file photo China Shipping Company containers are stacked at the Virginia International’s terminal in Portsmouth, Va. Over the past month, President Donald Trump has rolled the dice on the economy. He has more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. He’s preparing to target another $300 billion, extending his import taxes to everything China ships to the United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Economist Stephen Moore predicts, the latest immigration deal between the United States and Mexico may push China to reach a trade agreement with the U.S.

This comes amid largely stalled trade negotiations between the two nations.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday, Moore said the U.S. Mexico deal serves as an example to show President Trump is a good negotiator who could lead China to make concessions and reach a deal.

If a trade agreement is reached, China may avoid additional tariffs which Treasury Secretary Steve Munichin warned would come if China didn’t return to the negotiating table.

Moore also predicts, the U.S. economy will soar.

President Trump says he will decide whether to enact tariffs on china after the G-20 summit in Japan.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE