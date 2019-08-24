ECB’s Weidmann sees no need for economic stimulus: FAS



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s economy has weakened but it is too early for a major economic stimulus, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“The current outlook is uncertain,” he told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in an interview. “But I don’t see a reason to panic.”

