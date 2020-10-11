ECB’s Lane braces for tougher phase for euro zone economy: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He/File Photo FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He/File Photo

October 11, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone economy is entering a “tougher” phase as the continuation of the recent rebound will depend on how quickly a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic can be controlled, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said in an interview published on Sunday.

“The next phase is going to be tougher,” Philip Lane told the Wall Street Journal.

“The big question, and this is why there is so much uncertainty, is: how quickly can the current dynamic, with rising cases, be stabilised.”

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)