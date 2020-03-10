ECB’s Lagarde to join EU leader call on coronavirus on Tuesday



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

March 10, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde will participate in a video conference of the EU’s 27 leaders to dicuss measures to counter the coronavirus, the Council of the European Union said in a tweet.

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in a video conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a joint response to the virus outbreak.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)