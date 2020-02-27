ECB’s Lagarde plays down impact of coronavirus outbreak: FT



February 27, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played down the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in an interview published on Thursday, saying it was not yet causing lasting economic damage.

Lagarde was quoted by the Financial Times as saying the ECB would have to determine if the coronavirus was causing a “long-lasting shock” to the euro zone economy, adding “we are certainly not at that point yet”.

