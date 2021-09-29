ECB’s Lagarde flags bottlenecks, energy and virus as key risks



FILE PHOTO: President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde speaks as she takes part in a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde speaks as she takes part in a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The economic outlook for the euro zone is still fraught with uncertainty, stemming from supply bottlenecks, surging energy prices and new waves of the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

“How long how those bottlenecks will take to be resolved… is one of the question marks,” Lagarde said at an ECB event.

Speaking of higher energy prices, Lagarde added: “We’ll see how long it takes for that to fade away; it should go out in the first part of ’22.”

“The last of the uncertainties that we have to account for…is potential new waves of a pandemic that would be vaccine-resistant,” Lagarde said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)