ECB’s Enria promises greater transparency on bank decisions



FILE PHOTO: Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Picture taken September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde FILE PHOTO: Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Picture taken September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

March 7, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s supervisory arm should be more transparent in the key decisions it makes, such as how much capital a bank should hold, its new chief Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

“I have heard some calls for more clarity and predictability with regard to our assessments,” Enria said. “I think we should listen to such requests and… why not specify which risk drivers guide our overall decision, for instance?”

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)