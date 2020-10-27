ECB’s Enria backs network of bad banks to mop up bad loans



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Union countries could create a network of national bad banks to mop up an expected wave of unpaid loans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Central Bank’s chief supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

“A European initiative, for instance connecting in a network national AMCs (asset-management companies), via common funding mechanisms and harmonised pricing, could be a useful tool for addressing the expected rise in NPLs (non-performing loans) and ensuring a level playing field within the banking union,” Andrea Enria told the European Parliament,

