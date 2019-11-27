ECB’s duty is to keep value of euro stable: Lagarde



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde attends the 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde attends the 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 27, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – It is the European Central Bank’s duty to keep the value of the euro stable and make it a safe means of payment, the ECB’s new President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

“So it’s now our duty to nurture and sustain this trust – by ensuring that banknotes are secure, payments systems are robust, and the value of the euro is stable,” Lagarde said before signing her first euro banknotes at an official ceremony.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)