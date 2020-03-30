ECB’s de Guindos says ‘coronabonds’ are not only instrument to fight coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

March 30, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – The so-called ‘coronabonds’, or common EU bonds, are not the only or the most effective instrument in the fight against the coronavirus, European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“It is neither the only defensive tool nor certainly the most powerful,” De Guindos told radio station Cadena Cope on Monday.

“The most powerful is undoubtedly the European Central Bank,” he said.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)