ECB to raise growth forecast next week: de Guindos

September 1, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone economy is growing quicker than the European Central Bank expected, paving the way for eventual withdrawal of copious stimulus, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told a Spanish newspaper.

“The economy is performing better in 2021 than we expected, and this will be reflected in the projections that will be published in the coming days,” El Confidencial quoted de Guindos as saying on Wednesday.

“If inflation and the economy recover, then there will logically be a gradual normalisation of monetary policy, and of fiscal policy too,” he added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)