ECB to publish opinions on conflicts of interest

September 28, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will start publishing the opinions of its ethics committee about cases of conflict of interest involving current and past officials, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“From now on, we will publish on our website the opinions of the ECB Ethics Committee for cases of conflict of interest and post-mandate gainful employment by the members of the ECB’s Executive Board, Governing Council and Supervisory Board,” Lagarde told the European Parliament.

Lagarde, who also spoke about monetary policy, repeated the bank’s guidance on policy and the economy, delivering no new policy hint.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)