ECB strategy may mean temporary inflation overshoots: accounts

July 29, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s new strategy may force the bank to temporarily overshoot its 2% inflation target, the bank said in the accounts of the meeting, which approved the conclusion of the first policy review in 18 years.

The accounts mostly contain information already released to the public and does not include any description of the debate between policymakers at the July 8 meeting, a usual element for this sort of ECB documents.

