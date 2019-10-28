ECB policy losing some potency, needs government help: Draghi



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

October 28, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone monetary policy has lost some of its potency and needs help from governments in fulfilling its mandate, outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

“Today, we are in a situation where low interest rates are not delivering the same degree of stimulus as in the past, because the rate of return on investment in the economy has fallen,” Draghi said at a farewell event.

“Monetary policy can still achieve its objective, but it can do so faster and with fewer side effects if fiscal policies are aligned with it,” he added.

Speaking to an audience which includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Draghi called on euro zone leaders to set up a large enough common budget for the bloc so there would be a centralized capacity to stabilize the monetary union, but designed not to create excessive moral hazard.

