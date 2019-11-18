ECB has not reached limits of monetary policy: Lane



Executive Board member of the European Central Bank Philip Lane attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has not reached the limit of what it can do on monetary policy, its chief economist Philippe Lane said on Monday.

Despite unprecedented monetary easing, Lane said that the ECB still had further tools in its toolbox if needed, but added that they would depend on particular circumstances.

“Let me emphasize that we don’t think we’re at a limit as of yet,” chief economist Philip Lane told a Fortune conference in Paris.

“We do think that the bigger focus should be rather on what … other policies can contribute to make this limits question less relevant, less interesting because the economy would be growing more quickly,” he added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)