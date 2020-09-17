ECB gives banks reprieve from leverage rule to withstand pandemic



FILE PHOTO: The head quarter of the European central bank (ECB,R) is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: The head quarter of the European central bank (ECB,R) is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 17, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would let euro zone banks it monitors exclude some of their exposure to the ECB, including their deposits, from the calculation of a key capital requirement until June.

“The European Central Bank announced today that euro area banks under its direct supervision may exclude certain central bank exposures from the leverage ratio,” the ECB said.

“Based on end-March 2020 data, this exclusion would raise the aggregate leverage ratio of 5.36% by about 0.3 percentage points.”

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)