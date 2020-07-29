EBRD says Twitter accounts have been hacked



July 29, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday its Twitter accounts had been hacked.

“This account and @EBRDgreen have been hacked,” the EBRD said on its @EBRD Twitter account. “We are trying to get back to normal and apologise to our followers.”

Majority-owned by the leading G7 economic powers, the EBRD invests in 38 economies, ranging from Estonia to Egypt and Morocco to Mongolia.

A spokesperson for the EBRD confirmed that the EBRD Twitter account “has been compromised” though declined to give further details.

