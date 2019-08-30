Ebola outbreak in DRC surpasses 3K cases

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:07 AM PT — Friday, August 30, 2019

The Ebola outbreak has continued to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo despite efforts to contain the virus. The death toll from the year-long outbreak has reportedly climbed above 2,000, and is now the second worst epidemic of the virus on record.

There are now more 3,000 confirmed and probable cases in Central Africa. Despite the development of vaccines and treatments, officials have grappled with containing the spread of the disease in remote areas.

“The most important thing for the population is to know that the number of deaths will continue to rise if the community does not become aware of the danger, if it does not realize that there are measures to prevent other people from dying,” stated Steve Ahuka, Ebola response coordinator.

This comes after the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international emergency.