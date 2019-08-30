Ebola outbreak in DRC surpasses 3K cases

OAN Newsroom
The Ebola outbreak has continued to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo despite efforts to contain the virus. The death toll from the year-long outbreak has reportedly climbed above 2,000, and is now the second worst epidemic of the virus on record.
There are now more 3,000 confirmed and probable cases in Central Africa. Despite the development of vaccines and treatments, officials have grappled with containing the spread of the disease in remote areas.
“The most important thing for the population is to know that the number of deaths will continue to rise if the community does not become aware of the danger, if it does not realize that there are measures to prevent other people from dying,” stated Steve Ahuka, Ebola response coordinator.
This comes after the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international emergency.
The #DRC has one of the largest, most complex humanitarian crises in the world. As I return to DRC this weekend with @antonioguterres, I ask our partners to fulfill the promises they made to communities to help control Ebola & strengthen the health system. https://t.co/XmNELoHAcV
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 30, 2019