Ebay sells classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta in $9.2 billion deal



FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of online marketplace eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of online marketplace eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

July 21, 2020

OSLO (Reuters) – Ebay <EBAY.O> has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta <ADEV.OL> in a cash share deal worth $9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake of the pro forma company, they said.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)