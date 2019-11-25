EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 billion



FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

(Reuters) – EBay Inc will sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4.05 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday.

Shares of eBay were up more than 5% before the opening bell.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)