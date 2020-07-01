easyJet to cut aircraft and employees in Berlin



LONDON (Reuters) – Low cost carrier easyjet <EZJ.L> said on Wednesday it planned to cut the number of aircraft and employees based in Berlin and has launched a consultation.

“Although we will remain Berlin’s largest carrier we have to adjust our schedule to reflect the demand following the pandemic and focus on profitable flying,” Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)