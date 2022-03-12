Eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha destroyed after Russia invasion, local governor says



A tank with the letters "Z" painted on it is seen in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko A tank with the letters "Z" painted on it is seen in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – The eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed following the Russian invasion but fighting continues for territory there to prevent a Russian encirclement, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter)