East Timor coalition ready to form government led by Xanana Gusmao

Former president of East Timor Xanana Gusmao speaks as Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law, and Security Affairs Wiranto looks on during a press briefing after their meeting in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: Former president of East Timor Xanana Gusmao speaks as Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law, and Security Affairs Wiranto looks on during a press briefing after their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

March 10, 2020

DILI (Reuters) – A six-party coalition in East Timor is ready to form a government led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, it has told President Francisco Guterres in a letter, the coalition’s spokesman, Antonio da Conceicao, said on Tuesday.

Gusmao, the first president and a former prime minister, last month announced he had formed a new coalition controlling 34 of parliament’s 65 seats and said he would prepare to form a new government.

The tiny Southeast Asian nation has faced a new round of political instability since the collapse of a coalition supporting Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

