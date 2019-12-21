Early morning Las Vegas apartment fire kills 6

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:44 PM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

An apartment fire claimed the lives of several residents in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue workers said six people were killed in the blaze, which broke out in a three-story apartment building on Friday morning.

Reports said people were seen jumping out of the second floor window and sheets were hanging from the windows where people tried to escape.

Authorities said 13 people were also injured and another 35 were displaced.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is not criminal, it appears it is accidental in nature. Fire investigators have determined that the fire started in the area of the stove of one of the units.“

– Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire Rescue spokesman

The fire was completely extinguished in about an hour. However, roads remained closed in the area for several hours afterward.

The blaze was described as the second deadliest fire in Las Vegas history after the MGM Grand Fire in 1980 that killed more than 80 people.