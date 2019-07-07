Eagle at the last gives 20-year-old Wolff first PGA Tour win



Jul 7, 2019; Blaine, MN, USA; Matthew Wolff tees off at the 2nd hole during the final round of the 3M Championship golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Jul 7, 2019; Blaine, MN, USA; Matthew Wolff tees off at the 2nd hole during the final round of the 3M Championship golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

July 7, 2019

(Reuters) – Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to claim the 3M Open on Sunday and become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

The 20-year-old Californian rolled in a 26-foot shot from the fringe for a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

Five-time tour winner DeChambeau had eagled the same hole minutes earlier with a six-foot putt to temporarily take the lead by one stroke.

But Wolff was not done as he sank the winning shot for a six-under 65 to win on only his fourth tour start at 21-under 263.

Fellow Californian Morikawa then missed a 22-foot putt that would have forced a playoff.

Spieth was 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)