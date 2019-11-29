E.ON to restructure Npower, expects $642 million in charges



FILE PHOTO: A man enters an npower facility in Solihull, Britain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples FILE PHOTO: A man enters an npower facility in Solihull, Britain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German energy group E.ON <EONGn.DE> on Friday unveiled a restructuring plan for its struggling British division, which includes Npower, adding this would incur costs of 500 million pounds ($642 million).

The plan includes closing part of Npower and additional job cuts at Npower, one of Britain’s ‘Big Six’ energy providers, which has been struggling for years due to fierce local competition and internal billing problems.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)