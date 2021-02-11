Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa



FILE PHOTO: Nov 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa (15) kicks the ball away from Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki (99) during the first half at BBVA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo re-signed veteran defender Maynor Figueroa to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022, the team announced on Wednesday.

Figueroa, 37, has spent the past two seasons with the Dynamo and has two goals and three assists in 45 matches (44 starts).

“Maynor is the ultimate professional and a great example for all players on and off the field,” Dynamo coach Tab Ramos said. “He is coming off another solid season and we are excited to have him back.”

Figueroa, a two-time World Cup player for Honduras (2010, 2014), is entering his seventh MLS season. He has seven goals and five assists in 125 matches (119 starts) with the Colorado Rapids (2015), FC Dallas (2016-18) and Houston.

