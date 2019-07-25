Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson joins Hawaiian telescope protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:28 AM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently joined native Hawaiians in their protests against the building of a large telescope. Protests near Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain, gained momentum as the celebrity stood with hundreds Wednesday, sharing disdain over government approved plans.

On the 10th day of protests, Johnson joined activists and argued the construction of a massive telescope atop of the nearby peak would desecrate the sacred site. Demonstrations have since delayed the device from being installed. The process had initially been set to take place on June 15th. Demonstrators have said the fight is about more than just a telescope.

“The world is watching and the world is saying we should take a pause,” stated Johnson. “And this is where care and decency and love and respect for not only culture, but for humanity really comes into play.”

On Tuesday, Hawaii’s Governor David Ige met with the protesters to acknowledge their fight for the Hawaiian people. In a previous statement, Ige said he asked the mayor of the region to try to find common ground with the natives.