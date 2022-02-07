Dutch watchdog fines Apple again in App Store dispute



FILE PHOTO: Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

February 7, 2022

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday fined Apple a further 5 million euros ($5.71 million) for failure to comply with an order to open its app store to alternative payment systems for dating apps in the Netherlands.

The new fine brings the total amount levied by the Authority for Consumers and Markets against the U.S. company to 15 million euros.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)