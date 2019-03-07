Dutch Shell workers threaten to strike after rejecting labor deal



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 7, 2019

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands might go on strike at the end of the month, after having rejected a proposed labor agreement, Dutch labor union FNV said on Thursday.

Workers at the 400,000 barrels per day refinery will vote on possible action on March 19 and 21, FNV spokesman Egbert Vellenberg said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)