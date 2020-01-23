Dutch road authority finds Jeep, Suzuki models broke emissions rules



January 23, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch road authority has recalled Jeep Cherokees throughout Europe for a software update, it said on Thursday, after completing an investigation into fraudulent emissions strategies by Suzuki and Jeep diesel models.

Suzuki has yet to find a credible solution for its Vitara model, the authority said.

In a statement, the RDW said cars had used “prohibited emissions strategies” that led them to emit higher levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) on the road than under testing conditions.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)