Dutch prime minister to visit White House on July 18: Trump spokeswoman



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

July 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on July 18, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

They are expected to discuss economic and security cooperation, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)