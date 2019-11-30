Dutch police hunt suspect in Hague stabbings



The site of a stabbing on a shopping street is pictured at The Hague, Netherlands November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw The site of a stabbing on a shopping street is pictured at The Hague, Netherlands November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

November 30, 2019

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch police hunted on Saturday for an unidentified suspect who stabbed three youths on a street in the center of The Hague on Friday during one of the busiest shopping evenings of the year.

Investigators were keeping “all scenarios open” on the perpetrator’s identity and motive, police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.

The people injured were discharged from hospital late on Friday.

Police have not released any information about the suspect’s appearance, but said an initial description of him as a man in his 40’s was wrong.

National broadcaster NOS quoted two eyewitnesses as saying two of the victims, both girls, had run screaming from the street into a nearby store. One said an “athletic” man fled the scene, jumping easily over obstacles.

The area was cordoned off for hours as first aid workers helped victims and police combed the area for clues.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Frances Kerry)