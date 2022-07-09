Trending

Dutch Philosopher Stands Up for Netherlands Farmers’ Livelihoods

Dutch philosopher and author Raisa Blommestijn joined "In Focus with Addison Smith" to break down the farmer's revolt happening in the Netherlands after the Dutch government announced plans to force farmers to cut nitrogen emissions in half, which would result in farmers having to get rid of their livestock and ultimately, forfeit their livelihoods.

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Saturday, July 9, 2022

