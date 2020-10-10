Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: People with and without masks walk at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

October 10, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 6,500 infections in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country, one of the worst hit in Europe’s second COVID-19 wave, if the number of infections and hospital admissions does not drop this weekend.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)