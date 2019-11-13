Dutch government to cut speed limit to reduce nitrogen pollution



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019.

November 13, 2019

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday the country’s speed limit would be cut to a maximum of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) nationwide, as part of a package of emergency measures intended to reduce nitrogen pollution.

Rutte’s government has been in crisis over a court-ordered delay of thousands of construction projects around the country as the country has been exceeding European Union rules on nitrogen emissions for years.

Nitrogen emissions come primarily from livestock farms, cars and trucks, and construction.

